Grow fast with the no. 1 YouTube scheduler
Get people to like and subscribe like never before with Hootsuite — your hub for YouTube analytics, scheduling, and brainstorming.
Schedule YouTube videos with ALL your other social networks in one place.
YouTube channel analytics and scheduling — all in one tab
Save time scheduling YouTube videos
Schedule videos to go live alongside content for all your other social networks right from the Hootsuite dashboard. See the best time to schedule YouTube videos so you can capture more views and engagement — even if you’re off the clock.
Get better results faster with in-depth analytics
Monitor subscriber growth, engagement, views, average view duration, and more with detailed YouTube video analytics. Plus, see exactly when to post on YouTube based on your audience’s habits and your unique goals.
Stay on top of conversations
Moderate YouTube comments with Hootsuite Streams. Approve, delete, or reply to comments and identify spam in seconds. Streams also lets you pick keywords to monitor across YouTube so you're always in the know about emerging trends.
Get ideas and automate description writing
Generate YouTube descriptions and titles fast with OwlyWriter AI, our social media content writer. It can also help you come up with post ideas for every platform on any topic.
Hootsuite is the one stop [shop] for anything you need. From scheduling content to providing options for platform-specific branding, Hootsuite is the epitome of 'work smarter, not harder.'"
Hootsuite is G2's #1 best software product for 2026
Our customers ranked us #1 across multiple G2 categories this year, including Best Software Products and Best Marketing Products. G2 is one of the largest independent software review platforms, driven by verified customer reviews.