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Social OS Is Here. Let Us Show You Around

Social OS Is Here. Let Us Show You Around

July 7, 2026
05:00 PM UTC

The platform you use every day just got a major upgrade. Come see what changed and how to make it work for your team.

What you’ll learn

  • How to navigate the new Hootsuite interface: Perch, Nest, Lumen, Parliament, and Wisdom
  • How to use real Wisdom prompts to speed up content creation and social discovery
  • How to connect Hootsuite to the AI tools your team already works in, using MCP connectors
  • What changed, and what stayed exactly the same

Details

Choose your session:

  • EMEA Time | Tuesday, 7 July at 2pm BST

    • Featuring: Laura Rychlik, Senior Engagement Manager

  • NA Time | Wednesday, July 8 at 1pm EST

    • Featuring: Adair LeBlanc, Engagement Manager

Hootsuite just had its biggest product change in years. New interface, new suite names, AI built into every workflow. Whether you're logging in for the first time since the update or just need a proper tour, this is the session to send your team.

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