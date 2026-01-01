Social OS Is Here. Let Us Show You Around

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EMEA Time | Tuesday, 7 July at 2pm BST Featuring: Laura Rychlik, Senior Engagement Manager

NA Time | Wednesday, July 8 at 1pm EST Featuring: Adair LeBlanc, Engagement Manager



Hootsuite just had its biggest product change in years. New interface, new suite names, AI built into every workflow. Whether you're logging in for the first time since the update or just need a proper tour, this is the session to send your team.