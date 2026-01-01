How MCP Connectors Turn Your AI Tools Into Socially Intelligent Workspaces
Bring trusted social context to every prompt. Learn how Hootsuite’s MCP connectors help your team work faster from the AI tools they already use.
What you’ll learn
- What MCP connectors are, which Hootsuite products support them, and how they work (in a live demo!)
- How to use MCP connectors for everyday tasks without ever leaving your AI assistant
- How MCP connectors connect all the tools in your marketing stack to bring the insights and workflows you need together in one place
- Where human expertise and review stay essential, including publishing, approvals, and governance
Details
Two times to choose from. Pick the one that works for you when you register:
August 6 - 1 PM EST | 10 AM PDT
August 7 - 2 PM BST | 9 AM EST
AI-powered workflows are moving fast, but the biggest opportunity is connecting AI to the data and context social teams rely on every day. Hootsuite’s MCP connectors bring trusted social context into the AI assistants your team already uses, so one prompt can connect the insights, workflows, and tools your team relies on to create, analyze, and act. Join this session to see our MCP connectors in action and discover what you can do with them today. It’s the best way to learn how to bring your social data and entire marketing stack into your team’s AI tools, so the right intelligence is behind every decision — no matter where you work.
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