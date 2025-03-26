The Power of Connection: Mayo Clinic's Approach to Social Intelligence
The spread of misinformation on social media is on the rise — it’s time to reveal how healthcare marketers can stay ahead by using social listening and AI-driven insights.
What you’ll learn
- Leverage AI-driven insights and social listening tools to protect your brand online
- Navigate the world of social intelligence and combat misinformation about your organization
- Build stronger connections with your audiences for long-term loyalty
- Build trust on social media across different generations and diverse audiences
Details
Ready to learn from one of the most trusted names in healthcare? Join our upcoming conversation with Mayo Clinic where we’ll tackle how to improve patient trust, mitigate brand risk, and halt the spread of misinformation in an increasingly complex landscape in 2025. We’ll show you how to use social listening and AI-driven data to help you and your team manage crises, and engage patients effectively.
This event is designed specifically for healthcare marketers looking to strengthen their toolkit and rise to the top of your industry – so it’s not one to miss.
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Speakers
Mayo Clinic
Hootsuite
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