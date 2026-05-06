IA Hootsuite : l'IA la plus puissante au monde en matière de renseignements sur les médias sociaux
Découvrez la plateforme la plus puissante du secteur pour la gestion et l'analyse des médias sociaux par IA. Protégez votre réputation, comprenez votre public et générez de l'impact avec un modèle IA propriétaire qui met tout en lumière.
Millions of data points, zero complexity
Turn billions of conversations, signals, and trends into clear, actionable insights you can act on.
Voyez, écoutez et suivez tout
ce qui se passe autour de votre marque en ce moment
La plupart des outils d'IA s'appuient sur des sources statiques (blogs et sites). Hootsuite, qui repose sur TalkwalkerAI, analyse les conversations en direct sur les médias sociaux, les sites d'actualités, les blogs et les forums afin de rester informé.
Analysez des milliards de conversations dans plus de 187 langues pour comprendre ce que votre public dit, ressent et attend. De plus, identifiez les mentions dans les contenus audio, vidéo et podcasts.
Allez au-delà des sentiments positifs et négatifs. Identifiez le ton, l'intention et les émotions pour orienter la messagerie, l'expérience client et la stratégie produit.
Générez des publications performantes pour les réseaux sociaux, des idées de campagnes et des messages adaptés aux préoccupations actuelles de votre public. Créez plus rapidement des campagnes plus intelligentes grâce à un contenu opportun, pertinent et adapté à votre public.
Optimisez l'engagement client grâce à une IA qui priorise, catégorise et répond aux messages à grande échelle. Détectez automatiquement l'intention, le sentiment et l'urgence pour acheminer les conversations vers la bonne équipe ou les résoudre instantanément grâce à des réponses générées par l'IA.
Get your time back and make more confident decisions
Automate reporting, routing, replies, and research with AI built for the way modern teams actually work.
Hand off research and reporting to your personal AI agent
Forget data overload. Yeti Agent autonomously scans billions of data points, spots what matters, and delivers a plain-language report with built-in citations, visualizations, and recommended actions. It's like adding a senior analyst who never sleeps.
- Translate complex data into plain English — no Booleans, no queries
- Automate reporting, meeting prep, and competitive analysis
- Detect risks early and draft action briefs before issues escalate
- Explain the why behind every metric with benchmarked evidence
Generate content and insights with the only AI trained on what’s happening right now
Generic AI tools are culture-blind. They pull from outdated blogs, news sites, and Wikipedia. OwlyGPT is different — it's the first social AI assistant powered by real-time social conversations, with deep knowledge of your brand voice, audience, and channels.
- Spot relevant, post-worthy trends before competitors do
- Draft content in your brand's voice, tailored to each channel
- Generate full campaigns, content calendars, and strategies
- Publish approved content without ever leaving Hootsuite
Monitor everything with the broadest AI social listening on the planet
Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI is the search engine for everything being said about your brand across 30+ social networks, 200+ review sites, 150+ million websites, forums, news, and broadcast. In 187 languages. In real time.
- Emotion detection — joy, anger, surprise, and more
- Image and video recognition with 30,000+ predefined visual models
- Trend prediction that surfaces emerging topics, hashtags, and conversations
- Natural language processing with 90% sentiment accuracy
Automate customer service with a chatbot that cuts your workload by 80%
Hootsuite's generative AI chatbot handles high-volume inquiries across your website, Messenger, Instagram, X, and WhatsApp. When your customer needs a human, it hands off conversation seamlessly to your team.
- On-brand responses powered by your own approved knowledge center
- Your data stays yours — never used to train external models
- Seamless escalation to human agents via Inbox 2.0
- Set up fast, update anytime, test before going live
As a new user, I started building a query on talent market trends, and it’s already saved me significant time on manual research. Blue Silk™ AI delivers clear, concise summaries of findings, making it incredibly efficient.
Every signal. Every angle. Zero blind spots.
Predict trends, cluster audiences, measure sentiment, spot visual mentions, automate reporting, and reply in seconds. All powered by one unified AI.
Predict trends
AI detects emerging topics, anomalies, and shifts in conversation — so you can act before competitors even notice.
Cluster audiences
Quickly understand what matters most to different people. Segment conversations automatically with semantic AI that identifies key topics, trends, and audience groups.
Automate reporting
Instantly summarize massive datasets into clear, actionable insights. Get the "why" behind every metric benchmarked, explained, and ready to share.
Measure sentiment
Natural language processing detects sentiment, emotion, sarcasm, and intent to give you a deeper understanding of your audience.
Surface visual mentions
Advanced image and video recognition identifies logos, products, and scenes, so you can track brand mentions even when you’re not tagged.
Reply with AI
Get context-aware reply suggestions that analyze sentiment, content, and intent. Respond to every public comment, mention, and message faster from a single inbox.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
Powered by TalkwalkerAI, Hootsuite is the search engine for everything being said about your brand on 30+ social networks, 200+ review sites, 150+ million websites, forums, news, and broadcast. In 187 languages. It helps brands monitor their online presence, track brand mentions, analyze sentiment, identify trends, and optimize campaigns using AI-powered insights from millions of data sources.
It also includes AI-powered tools for content creation, image generation, customer engagement, and workflow automation. Teams can generate on-brand social posts and campaign ideas with OwlyGPT, uncover visual brand mentions with AI image and video recognition, automate responses with AI smart replies and chatbots, and streamline customer service with AI-powered inbox management.
From predictive analytics and trend forecasting to automated reporting and audience segmentation, Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI helps teams work faster, create smarter, and make more confident decisions with AI built directly into their social workflows.
Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI helps teams turn social data into real business outcomes across multiple use cases:
Yeti Agent (agentic AI): Ask a complex question in plain language and get a fully cited answer in minutes — complete with insights, visualizations, and recommended next steps. No Booleans. No dashboards. No data team bottleneck.
OwlyGPT (social AI assistant): The first social AI assistant trained on real-time social conversations, not outdated blogs or Wikipedia. Spot trends, draft on-brand posts, and build strategies that actually reflect what your audience is talking about today.
AI social listening: The broadest AI social listening coverage on the market. Track and understand every conversation about your brand, competitors, and industry in real time.
AI brand monitoring and reputation management: Ranked among the best AI brand monitoring tools available. Detect crises early, identify fraudulent pages, spot misinformation, and protect share-of-voice with AI reputation management alerts that fire the moment something shifts.
AI image and video recognition: Find every visual mention of your brand — logos, products, scenes, and objects — with 30,000+ predefined models. The best brand visibility monitoring tools see more than text; so does ours.
Generative AI chatbot: Your 24/7 front-line support agent. Answer high-volume customer questions on your website, Messenger, Instagram, X, and WhatsApp — on-brand, contextual, and with seamless human handoff via Inbox 2.0.
AI smart replies: Context-aware reply suggestions that analyze sentiment, content, and intent. Respond to every public comment, mention, and message faster, more consistently, and on-brand.
AI classifiers and automations: Replace complex Booleans with plain-English prompts. Automatically categorize, tag, route, or resolve incoming messages — filtering noise and surfacing only what needs human attention.
AI social media analytics: AI-generated insight cards, anomaly detection, trend prediction, and automated reporting. The "why" behind every metric — benchmarked, explained, and ready to share with your boss.
The best AI tools combine listening, analytics, publishing, and automation. Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI includes all of these capabilities in one platform.
Here are some reasons Hootsuite offers the best social listening AI:
Natural language processing with 90% sentiment accuracy (including sarcasm and irony)
Emotion detection, including joy, anger, surprise, and more
Image and video recognition with 30,000+ predefined visual models
Anomaly detection to flag viral moments and PR risks instantly
Trend prediction that surfaces emerging topics, hashtags, and conversations
13 months of historical data for benchmarking performance over time
Yes. Brand monitoring for AI results is more important than ever as AI search and LLM-generated answers reshape how consumers discover brands. Hootsuite AI monitors the social, forum, review, and news content that influences AI-generated answers, making it one of the best brand visibility monitoring tools for AI search. You can track share-of-voice, narrative framing, and sentiment across the sources LLMs and AI search engines draw from.
OwlyGPT (formerly OwlyWriter AI) is Hootsuite’s AI-powered social media assistant. It’s designed to help teams create content, uncover trends, and build smarter social strategies using real-time data.
Unlike traditional AI writing tools, OwlyGPT is connected to live social conversations, so it can generate relevant post ideas, draft on-brand content, and surface insights based on what your audience is actually talking about right now. It helps marketers move faster, stay culturally relevant, and turn social insights into high-performing content.
Here are a few things you can do with OwlyGPT:
Generate on-brand social media posts and captions
Brainstorm content ideas based on real-time trends
Identify emerging topics and conversations in your industry
Summarize social insights into clear, actionable takeaways
Draft full campaign concepts and content calendars
Rewrite and optimize existing content for different platforms
Suggest hashtags and engagement strategies
Create responses to comments and customer messages
Analyze audience sentiment and highlight key themes
Turn insights into reports, briefs, or leadership updates
Help plan posting schedules based on audience behavior
Adapt messaging for different audiences, regions, or tones
Blue Silk™ AI is the intelligence engine behind Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI. It uses advanced machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision to analyze billions of conversations across social media, news, blogs, forums, and more. By turning massive amounts of unstructured data into clear, real-time insights, Blue Silk™ AI helps brands understand their audience, monitor their reputation, and make faster, more informed decisions.
What sets Blue Silk™ AI apart is its ability to go beyond surface-level analytics. It does not just tell you what is happening. It helps you understand why it is happening and what to do next. From predicting trends and detecting sentiment to uncovering hidden brand mentions in images and video, Blue Silk™ AI gives teams the intelligence they need to stay ahead in a fast-moving digital landscape.
With Blue Silk™ AI, you can:
Analyze billions of conversations in real time to uncover actionable insights
Predict future trends, KPIs, and conversation volumes up to 90 days ahead
Detect brand logos and products across images, videos, memes, and GIFs
Transcribe and analyze audio and video content with speech-to-text AI
Understand sentiment and emotion across 192 languages and 7 emotional categories
Identify emerging topics, anomalies, and potential crises early
Cluster conversations into meaningful themes using semantic AI
Filter out spam, bots, and irrelevant content for cleaner, more accurate insights
Power automated alerts, insights, and reporting across the platform
Enable faster decision-making with real-time, AI-driven intelligence
Yeti Agent is an agentic AI tool within the Talkwalker platform that helps teams uncover, analyze, and act on insights — at scale and in real time.
Yeti Agent can independently scan your data, spot important trends or issues, and turn them into clear, ready-to-use insights without you having to prompt every step.
Yeti Agent uses Talkwalker’s industry-leading dataset, including more than 150 million websites, 200+ review sites, and 30+ social networks. You can also connect your own custom data sources for insights specific to your goals, your customers, and your brand.
Yes. Hootsuite's AI handles customer service end-to-end across three capabilities:
Generative AI chatbot: A 24/7 front-line agent that answers high-volume questions on your website, Messenger, Instagram, X, and WhatsApp. On-brand, trained on your approved knowledge center, and never uses your data to train external models.
Inbox 2.0: Seamless bot-to-human handoff with predefined escalation rules. Agents get AI smart replies (context-aware response suggestions) and AI classifiers that auto-tag and route messages using plain-English prompts with no Booleans.
Review management: Real-time monitoring across 200+ review sites and 150M+ sources in 187 languages. Sentiment analysis flags negative reviews instantly, anomaly detection catches complaint spikes early, and AI-drafted action briefs recommend next steps.
The result is faster response times, consistent on-brand replies, and your team freed up for the high-value conversations that matter.
Offrez à votre équipe le meilleur atout en matière d'IA
Réservez une démo et voyez comment Hootsuite, qui repose sur TalkwalkerAI, peut transformer vos données sociales en une véritable stratégie, vos tâches chronophages en automatisation, et votre équipe en la plus performante de votre secteur.