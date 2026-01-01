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Every major category shift starts the same way: quietly.

A conversation. A behaviour. A frustration surfacing in unexpected places. And then, months later, it shows up in your data report — and the brands that moved on it first have already taken the ground.

The leaders ahead of their categories aren't working with more data. They're working with earlier data. Real consumer signals, caught while they're still forming, fed into the brief, the portfolio review, the innovation sprint. An input that changes the decision — not a report that lands after the wave passes.

Join us for a senior-level conversation with Stijn de Bekker from BAT, on what actually takes to act on early signals.