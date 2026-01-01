Ahead of the Aisle: How CPG Leaders Act on Consumer Signals Before the Market Moves
The next shift in your category is already forming in consumer conversations. By the time it reaches your dashboard, the brands paying attention have already moved - discover how they do it.
What you’ll learn
- What early signals actually look like — and how to catch them before they're obvious
- How to make signal intelligence a repeatable part of your strategy process
- How to translate raw social signals into decisions that leadership teams will act on
Details
Every major category shift starts the same way: quietly.
A conversation. A behaviour. A frustration surfacing in unexpected places. And then, months later, it shows up in your data report — and the brands that moved on it first have already taken the ground.
The leaders ahead of their categories aren't working with more data. They're working with earlier data. Real consumer signals, caught while they're still forming, fed into the brief, the portfolio review, the innovation sprint. An input that changes the decision — not a report that lands after the wave passes.
Join us for a senior-level conversation with Stijn de Bekker from BAT, on what actually takes to act on early signals.
Please complete the form to register
* indicates required fields
Speakers
Related resources
Ahead of the Aisle: How CPG Leaders Act on Consumer Signals Before the Market Moves
The next shift in your category is already forming in consumer conversations. By the time it reaches your dashboard, the brands paying attention have already moved - discover how they do it.
The Next Competitive Edge: Creating a Community-led Growth Strategy
Learn how forward-thinking B2B brands are ditching the broadcast model and winning trust by showing up — proactively, humanly, and in the right places.
Hootsuite Updates: Bluesky Publishing + Brainstorming Simplified
Get an inside look at all-new Hootsuite features built to help you plan smarter, publish faster, and win on emerging platforms like Bluesky.
Unlock insights tailored to your business
Get your zero-risk trial to see how Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI can power brand growth with the industry’s deepest insights.