Before It Hits the Shelf: How CPG Leaders Win on Early Consumer Signals

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May 20, 2026

By the time a consumer behaviour shift shows up in your quarterly research, it’s old news

Consumers have already changed their minds about what they want, what they trust, and what they’re reaching for. And competitors paying attention have already moved.

The difference is visibility.

The CPG teams pulling ahead right now are plugged into real consumer conversations — using them to spot early signs of changing intent, frustration, and demand while they’re still forming, not after they’ve played out.

Join us for a senior-level candid conversation with top CPG leaders on what it actually takes to act on early signals — spotting the ones that matter before they become obvious, translating real-time data into clear strategic direction, and building this into the way their organizations operate.