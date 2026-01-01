Before It Hits the Shelf: How CPG Leaders Win on Early Consumer Signals
Details
May 20, 2026
By the time a consumer behaviour shift shows up in your quarterly research, it’s old news
Consumers have already changed their minds about what they want, what they trust, and what they’re reaching for. And competitors paying attention have already moved.
The difference is visibility.
The CPG teams pulling ahead right now are plugged into real consumer conversations — using them to spot early signs of changing intent, frustration, and demand while they’re still forming, not after they’ve played out.
Join us for a senior-level candid conversation with top CPG leaders on what it actually takes to act on early signals — spotting the ones that matter before they become obvious, translating real-time data into clear strategic direction, and building this into the way their organizations operate.
What you’ll learn
- How to identify early signals worth acting on — and how to tell the difference before the market catches up
- Why human data changes the quality of your decisions, not just the speed
- The most signal-intelligent CPG teams do differently, and how to apply it
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