Office Hours: A First Look at Hootsuite Social OS
Explore Hootsuite’s new Social OS and learn how to enable it for your organization in this live Q&A session with a Hootsuite Solutions Consultant.
What you’ll learn
- What’s changed and what it means for how your team works day to day
- A live demo of the four new products and Wisdom in action
- Answers to your specific questions, live, from a Solutions Consultant who knows the product
- A walkthrough of how to enable Social OS for your organization and where to find MCP resources
Details
Choose your session:
EMEA time: 2 PM BST | 9 AM EST
Featuring: Peter Hughes, Senior Strategic Solutions Consultant, and Katherine Aram, Account Manager
NA time: 1 PM EST | 10 AM PDT
Featuring: Tabeer Ali, Senior Strategic Solutions Consultant, and Niamh Ryan, Account Manager, Scale
Three sessions in, the real questions are starting. This session is built around them.
In the first 15 minutes, we'll walk through why Hootsuite evolved into Social OS and give you a live orientation across Perch, Nest, Lumen, Parliament, and Wisdom. The rest of the time is yours.
Please complete the form to register
* indicates required fields
Speakers
Related resources
Why Adding More AI Won't Save Your Marketing Team
All the AI. None of the speed. See why AI isn’t delivering on its promise — and what changes when it’s built into the way marketing gets done today.
Social OS Is Here. Let Us Show You Around
The platform you use every day just got a major upgrade. Come see what changed and how to make it work for your team.
Ahead of the Aisle: How CPG Leaders Act on Consumer Signals Before the Market Moves
The next shift in your category is already forming in consumer conversations. The brands paying attention have already moved - discover how they do it
Unlock insights tailored to your business
Get your zero-risk trial to see how Hootsuite can power brand growth with the industry’s deepest insights.