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EMEA time: 2 PM BST | 9 AM EST Featuring: Peter Hughes, Senior Strategic Solutions Consultant, and Katherine Aram, Account Manager

NA time: 1 PM EST | 10 AM PDT Featuring: Tabeer Ali, Senior Strategic Solutions Consultant, and Niamh Ryan, Account Manager, Scale



Three sessions in, the real questions are starting. This session is built around them.

In the first 15 minutes, we'll walk through why Hootsuite evolved into Social OS and give you a live orientation across Perch, Nest, Lumen, Parliament, and Wisdom. The rest of the time is yours.