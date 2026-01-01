Skip to content
Office Hours: A First Look at Hootsuite Social OS hero

Office Hours: A First Look at Hootsuite Social OS

July 28, 2026
01:00 PM UTC

Explore Hootsuite’s new Social OS and learn how to enable it for your organization in this live Q&A session with a Hootsuite Solutions Consultant.

What you’ll learn

  • What’s changed and what it means for how your team works day to day
  • A live demo of the four new products and Wisdom in action
  • Answers to your specific questions, live, from a Solutions Consultant who knows the product
  • A walkthrough of how to enable Social OS for your organization and where to find MCP resources

Details

Choose your session:

  • EMEA time: 2 PM BST | 9 AM EST

    • Featuring: Peter Hughes, Senior Strategic Solutions Consultant, and Katherine Aram, Account Manager

  • NA time: 1 PM EST | 10 AM PDT

    • Featuring: Tabeer Ali, Senior Strategic Solutions Consultant, and Niamh Ryan, Account Manager, Scale

Three sessions in, the real questions are starting. This session is built around them.

In the first 15 minutes, we'll walk through why Hootsuite evolved into Social OS and give you a live orientation across Perch, Nest, Lumen, Parliament, and Wisdom. The rest of the time is yours.

Share this webinar

Please complete the form to register

* indicates required fields

Speakers

Peter Hughes
Peter Hughes
Senior Strategic Solutions Consultant,
Hootsuite
Katherine Aram headshot
Katherine Aram
Account Manager,
Hootsuite
Headshot of Tabeer Ali
Tabeer Ali
Strategic Solutions Consultant,
Hootsuite
linkedin
Niamh Ryan headshot
Niamh Ryan
Account Manager, Scale,
Hootsuite

Related resources

Category:Product Insights & Updates

Why Adding More AI Won't Save Your Marketing Team

All the AI. None of the speed. See why AI isn’t delivering on its promise — and what changes when it’s built into the way marketing gets done today.

Category:

Social OS Is Here. Let Us Show You Around

The platform you use every day just got a major upgrade. Come see what changed and how to make it work for your team.

Category:Social Listening & Analytics

Ahead of the Aisle: How CPG Leaders Act on Consumer Signals Before the Market Moves

The next shift in your category is already forming in consumer conversations. The brands paying attention have already moved - discover how they do it

Woman in orange blazer holding folders, surrounded by a growth chart showing 96% growth and a laptop screen displaying a website.

Unlock insights tailored to your business

Get your zero-risk trial to see how Hootsuite can power brand growth with the industry’s deepest insights.

Request a demoStart your free trial