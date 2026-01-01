Details

Social OS is already built into your plan, but most teams are only using a fraction of what's there. This four-part series walks through it one app at a time: Lumen, Perch, Nest, and Parliament, showing how each one actually works.

Each session runs 30 to 45 minutes and showcases a single live workflow. You'll leave with one thing you can set up to start seeing value right away.

SESSIONS BREAKDOWN

Session 1: Spot Your Next Move with Lumen: Set up your first alerts and learn to read a trend spike before it peaks, so your brand isn't the last to react.

NA: August 25 at 1 PM EST | 10 AM PDT

EMEA: August 26 at 2 PM BST | 9 AM ST

Session 2: Signal In, Post Out: What Perch Does With a Trend: Take a real trend from Lumen through drafting, approval, and scheduling in Perch, including handing off drafting to Wisdom.

NA: September 8 at 1 PM EST | 10 AM PDT

EMEA: September 9 at 2 PM BST | 9 AM ST

Session 3: Make Every Reply Count with Nest: Set up routing rules in Nest, and see how flagging one customer conversation feeds back into Lumen or shapes your next Perch post.

NA: September 23 at 1 PM EST | 10 AM PDT

EMEA: September 24 at 2 PM BST | 9 AM ST

Session 4: Make Your Team the Content Engine with Parliament: Build a pre-approved content pack in Parliament, pulled directly from what's already live in Perch, so advocacy gets built into your content pipeline.

NA: October 6 at 1 PM EST | 10 AM PDT

EMEA: October 7 at 2 PM BST | 9 AM ST