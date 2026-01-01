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The Next Competitive Edge: Creating a Community-led Growth Strategy hero

The Next Competitive Edge: Creating a Community-led Growth Strategy

June 17, 2026
02:00 PM UTC

Learn how forward-thinking B2B brands are ditching the broadcast model and winning trust by showing up — proactively, humanly, and in the right places.

What you’ll learn

  • How to identify where your high-value audience has real, unfiltered conversations — and how to earn a seat at that table
  • The proactive engagement brand strategy: turning other people's content into relationship and visibility opportunities
  • Where to show up across channels and communities — and how to do it right

Details

Your audience isn't waiting to be reached. They're already in the conversation — commenting, reacting, debating — and the brands building real authority are the ones showing up there first.

In this session, we'll explore how proactive engagement — from comment-led brand building to showing up in niched channels — is becoming the sharpest competitive edge in B2B. You'll walk away with a practical playbook for engaging before you're invited, contributing before you're asked, and building the kind of human connection that no AI-generated content can replicate.

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Speakers

Sabrina Barekzai headshot
Sabrina Barekzai
Director, Social Media Strategy,
Slack from Salesforce
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Rafaela Tabasnik headshot
Rafaela Tabasnik
Social Media Manager, Global & Cross-Regional,
SAP
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