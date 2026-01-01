Skip to content
Your Brand, According to AI: How LLMs are Reshaping Brand Perception Webinar Hero
Category:Social Listening & Analytics
Upcoming live
April 22, 2026 05:00 PM UTC

Your Brand, According to AI: How LLMs are Reshaping Brand Perception

AI is already influencing how buyers perceive and evaluate your brand. This conversation will help you start understanding what it’s saying.

Details

April 22, 2026

Your next buyer might ask ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini about your company before they ever visit your website or talk to your team. 

But most organizations have no visibility into what AI assistants actually say about them. 

AI assistants may highlight competitors, surface negative narratives, or interpret your brand differently across models — all without marketing teams realizing it. In this webinar, we’ll explore how leaders can start measuring their brand’s presence in AI answers. You’ll learn to analyze visibility, track emerging narratives, and monitor how AI-driven discovery evolves over time — so your team can stay ahead of the signals shaping buyer perception.

What you’ll learn

  • How buyers are using AI assistants to research and compare brands
  • How to assess where your brand appears — or disappears — in AI answers
  • What to watch to see how AI assistants position your brand versus competitors
Share this webinar

Please complete the form to register

* indicates required fields

Speakers

Garrett Sussman Headshot
Garrett Sussman
Director of Marketing,
iPullRank
linkedin
Cara
Cara Buscaglia
SVP, GTM Strategy & Innovation,
Hootsuite
linkedin
Zak headshot
Zak Ramdani
Director, Search & Inbound Marketing,
Hootsuite
linkedin
Nick B Headshot
Nick Brenner
Senior Strategic Solutions Consultant,
Hootsuite
linkedin

Related resources

Category:Social Listening & Analytics

Your Brand, According to AI: How LLMs are Reshaping Brand Perception

AI is already influencing how buyers perceive and evaluate your brand. This conversation will help you start understanding what it’s saying.

Category:Social Media Strategy & Trends

Social Media Trends 2026: How social CMOs turn signals into strategy

Hootsuite CMO Billy Jones and his top strategists share what’s trending today — and reveal how they spot trends before you see them coming.

Category:Social Media Strategy & Trends

Beyond Generative: Why Marketing Leaders Can’t Afford to Fall Behind on Agentic AI

Agentic AI is redefining how teams turn audience, brand, and market signals into strategic decisions. Learn how from the practitioners and experts already using it.

Interested in learning more with Hootsuite?

Request a demo