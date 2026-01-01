Your Brand, According to AI: How LLMs are Reshaping Brand Perception
Details
April 22, 2026
Your next buyer might ask ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini about your company before they ever visit your website or talk to your team.
But most organizations have no visibility into what AI assistants actually say about them.
AI assistants may highlight competitors, surface negative narratives, or interpret your brand differently across models — all without marketing teams realizing it. In this webinar, we’ll explore how leaders can start measuring their brand’s presence in AI answers. You’ll learn to analyze visibility, track emerging narratives, and monitor how AI-driven discovery evolves over time — so your team can stay ahead of the signals shaping buyer perception.
What you’ll learn
- How buyers are using AI assistants to research and compare brands
- How to assess where your brand appears — or disappears — in AI answers
- What to watch to see how AI assistants position your brand versus competitors
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