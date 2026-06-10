Filter by approver in Planner

Details

Hootsuite Planner now lets you filter your content calendar by one or more designated approvers. For enterprise teams managing high volumes of content across multiple stakeholders, this means you can isolate exactly where your approval workflow stands at any given moment, without digging through posts manually.

Previously, managers had no native way to pinpoint which posts were held up by a specific approver, making it time-consuming to follow up or redistribute workloads. Filter by Approver addresses this directly: you select one or several approvers, the calendar updates instantly to show only posts assigned to them in the current workflow step, and you have a clear, actionable view of your team's approval pipeline across the full one-year calendar window.

Key Benefits

Resolve bottlenecks faster: Isolate posts awaiting sign-off from specific stakeholders and take action before delays compound.

Manage team workloads precisely: Multi-select several approvers at once to see combined pipeline views and spot where capacity is unevenly distributed.

Audit your full history: Apply the filter across any post within the standard one-year calendar limit, covering both past and future content.

How it Works

Accessing the filter requires no setup or special permissions: it is available by default to all users with Planner access. Once in the Planner, filtering by approver takes seconds.

Select one or more approvers from the filter menu and your calendar view updates immediately. Specific ways you can use this:

Pipeline review: Identify all posts currently awaiting a specific stakeholder so you can follow up directly and keep content moving.

Workload balancing: Select multiple approvers simultaneously to compare pending volumes and redistribute review responsibilities if needed.

Historical audit: Filter past posts to review how approval workflows performed over time and identify recurring bottlenecks.

Pre-publish checks: Before a campaign goes live, confirm all required approvals are cleared by filtering to the relevant approvers.

Filter by Approver in Planner gives your team the granular visibility needed to manage sophisticated content workflows with precision, so you can maintain governance standards without sacrificing speed.

Learn more about in the Help Center .



