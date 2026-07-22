Details

Hootsuite's Content Library now supports moving assets directly from one library to another within your org. Whether you're consolidating campaign assets, sharing files with another team, or archiving old posts, you no longer need to leave assets behind or duplicate them just to reorganize.

Previously, getting an asset into a different library meant downloading it and uploading it again, losing tags in the process. Move handles this in a single step: select your assets, choose a destination, and confirm. Tags come along automatically, so your organization stays intact.

Key Benefits

Reorganize instantly: Move media and template assets between libraries without deleting and re-uploading them.

Collaborate across teams: Share assets with another team by moving them straight into a library they can access.

Keep your tags intact: Tags move with the asset automatically, so nothing gets lost in the shuffle.

How it Works

Using Move is simple directly from the Content Library. It lets you relocate one or more assets to a different library within your org in just a few clicks.

Select assets – Choose one or more media or template assets using multi-select in the Content Library.

Click Move – Select the Move button in the multi-select toolbar.

Pick a destination – Search for and select the target library in the modal, then confirm.

Confirm the result – A toast confirms how many items moved, and the library refreshes automatically.

Moving assets between Content Libraries helps your team reorganize and share content efficiently, so you can keep your library structure aligned with how your organization actually works.

Learn more about in the Help Center.



