Details

Suite Notifications introduces a new notification bell, panel, and full-page notification manager across Hootsuite's global navigation. It replaces the legacy notification centre, bringing all your alerts, from Publishing and Approvals to Inbox, Analytics, and AI drafts, into one consistent, Suite-wide experience.

Previously, every notification looked the same, so a failed scheduled post could sit right next to a routine inbox mention, making it easy to miss what mattered most. With Suite Notifications, urgent issues are grouped separately from lower-priority updates, and you can filter by product, category, or date range to find exactly what you're looking for, reducing the time you spend digging through an undifferentiated feed.

Key Benefits

Catch failures immediately: Urgent notifications, like a disconnected account or failed post, are grouped separately so they never get buried under routine updates.

Filter with precision: Narrow your view by severity, product, category, or date range to find exactly the notification you need.

See patterns at a glance: A visual breakdown chart shows notification volume by product and type, and you can click any segment to filter instantly.

Keep everything in one place: Notifications from Publishing, Approvals, Inbox, Analytics, and AI drafts all live in a single, consistent Suite-wide experience.

How it Works

Using Suite Notifications is simple: click the bell icon in your global navigation to open the panel, or select View All for the full-page manager. From there, you can review, filter, and act on notifications without leaving your workflow.

Quick review – Open the panel from the bell to see your highest priority notifications and mark them all as read in one click.

Deep dive – Head to the full-page manager to browse Urgent and Needs attention notifications in a scrollable, day-grouped feed.

Targeted filtering – Use the filter drawer to narrow by severity, product, or date range, or click a chart segment to filter equivalently.

Detailed context – Click any notification row to open a details drawer, or the settings icon to manage your preferences.

This gives your team a single, reliable place to catch what's urgent and stay on top of everything else, helping you build trust in your notifications instead of ignoring them.

Learn more in the Help Center .



