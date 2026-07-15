Details

Hootsuite Analytics and Parliament now surface a new set of LinkedIn Profile Analytics API metrics, giving you deeper, data driven insight into how your profile content performs, how your audience behaves, and where trends are heading.

Until now, LinkedIn profile reporting has left a gap between raw reach and what actually happened after a post went out. This update closes that gap: you get post level detail (not just aggregated totals) and can finally see profile content performance against potential reach, one of the most requested improvements from Parliament customers.

Key Benefits

Track post performance: See sends, saves, link clicks, and premium CTA clicks for every LinkedIn post you publish.

Monitor audience growth: Follow new followers and profile views tied back to individual posts.

Measure engagement accurately: Compare posts using updated engagement and engagement rate calculations that combine reactions, comments, reposts, saves, sends, clicks, and CTA clicks.

Spot your best content: Use the updated Posts table and Top Posts visualization, now with the new metrics built in.

How it Works

Using these new metrics is straightforward once your LinkedIn account is reconnected. These metrics live in the same metrics library and report templates you already use in Analytics and Parliament.

Reconnect your account – Re-authenticate your LinkedIn Profile connection; this is required before any of the new metrics will populate (you'll see 0 until you do).

Check the Posts table – Review the expanded columns for a post by post breakdown of the new metrics.

Use the Top Posts view – Identify your best performing content using the new metrics alongside existing ones.

Pull it into report templates – Find the new metrics already built into the LinkedIn Profile overview and LinkedIn profiles engagement report templates in both Analytics and Parliament.

Together, this gives you the detailed, post level picture you need to prove what's working on LinkedIn, so you can double down on the content driving real results.

Learn more about in the Help Center: Linkedin , Parliament .



