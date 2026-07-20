Details

Hootsuite is rolling out a redesigned Teams & Organizations experience to all Enterprise customers, bringing your org overview, teams, members, social accounts, and settings into one refreshed admin experience. This release also introduces Private Networks, a new way for individual members to manage their own social profiles separately from org level accounts.

Previously, members needed org level access just to manage their own social profiles, and admins worked across a less unified set of screens to oversee teams and accounts. With this update, admins get a clearer view of team, member, and account activity at a glance, while members can create, search, sort, reconnect, and delete their private profiles on their own, without waiting on org permissions.

Key Benefits

Simplify org oversight: See your team counts, member details, and social account status together in one refreshed view.

Manage your own profiles: Create, search, sort, reconnect, and delete your private social profiles without needing org level permissions.

Reconnect accounts faster: Use inline reconnect actions on the Social Accounts tab to get disconnected accounts back online quickly.

How it Works

Setting up is simple: all Enterprise orgs are automatically migrated to the new experience, so there's nothing for you to configure. From there, your admins and members use the redesigned Overview, Teams, Members, Social Accounts, and Settings tabs to manage day to day work.

Overview at a glance – Check team, member, and social account counts, then use the "+" menu to create a team, invite members, or connect accounts.

Team and member management – Search your teams list or filter members by status and permission level from the Teams and Members tabs.

Faster reconnects – Use inline Reconnect actions on the Social Accounts tab to restore disconnected accounts without leaving the page.

Private Networks – Create, search, sort, reconnect, and delete your own private social profiles independent of org level accounts.

Together, these updates give your Enterprise org a clearer, more unified way to manage teams and accounts, while giving your members the independence to handle their own social profiles, helping you run day to day operations more efficiently.