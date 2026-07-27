Internal Comments in CSV Exports
Details
Hootsuite Planner's CSV export now carries more than dates and captions. With Internal Comments in CSV Exports, the export includes the internal discussion your team already has on each post: who commented, when, and what they said.
Before this update, sharing an exported calendar with someone outside Hootsuite meant losing that internal context: your agency partners, clients, and other outside stakeholders could see the schedule, but not the conversation behind it. Now that context travels with your export, so you can loop in external reviewers without a separate email thread or forwarded screenshot to explain a post's approval history.
Key Benefits
Share context, not just dates: Give clients and external partners the internal discussion behind a post, right in the calendar you send them.
Cover every stage: See comments on scheduled posts and on content still waiting for approval, not just what's already live.
Skip the follow up thread: Avoid separate emails or screenshots to explain why a post looks the way it does.
How it Works
Setting up your export is simple: it's the same CSV export you already use in Planner. Internal comments appear automatically as a new column whenever your export includes them.
Export as usual – Head to your Calendar, filter by social account, post status, or campaign if you like, and choose Export, then CSV.
Pick your range – Select a date range; CSV exports can cover up to a year of content.
Get your file – Download the CSV once it's ready; the comments column is already there.
Bringing internal context into your CSV export means every stakeholder outside Hootsuite sees the same story your team does, helping approvals move faster and keeping everyone aligned on why each post looks the way it does.
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