Details

Details

The Cross Network Posts Table is a new Analytics widget available in Hootsuite Reports, found under Analytics, Multiple Networks. It combines post-level data from Facebook Pages, Instagram Business, X/Twitter, Threads, Pinterest, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube into one unified table, giving your team a single place to evaluate post performance across every network you manage.

Previously, comparing post results across networks required switching between separate per-network widgets and aggregating data manually outside Hootsuite. With this table, you can sort and compare metrics like Engagement Rate, Impressions, Reactions, Shares, and Video Views side by side, at a glance. New standalone Engagement metrics for TikTok, Pinterest, and LinkedIn Pages are also introduced, available in both Analytics and Advanced Analytics.

Key Benefits

Compare cross-network performance: View post-level results from up to eight social networks in one table, so your team spends less time switching between views and more time acting on insights.

Track the metrics that matter: Engagement Rate, Engagement, Post Impressions, Comments, Reactions, Shares, and Video Views are all available in a single sortable interface.

Access expanded network coverage: New Engagement metrics for TikTok, Pinterest, and LinkedIn Pages give you a more complete picture of your post performance across platforms.

How it Works

Adding the Cross Network Posts Table to your Reports is straightforward via the Analytics, Multiple Networks section in the metric selector.

From there, the table surfaces post-level data across all connected profiles so you can evaluate performance in one place.

Sort by any metric: Rank posts by Engagement Rate, Impressions, Shares, or Video Views to quickly identify top performers across networks.

Compare networks side by side: Spot which platforms drive the most reactions, comments, or reach without rebuilding views per network.

Expand your engagement data: TikTok, Pinterest, and LinkedIn Pages now have dedicated Engagement metrics, adding depth to your cross-network analysis.

Filter and customise: Tailor the table to your reporting needs by selecting the profiles and date ranges relevant to each report.

The Cross Network Posts Table brings your full social analytics picture into one place, so you can make faster, more confident decisions about where to invest your content efforts.

Learn more in the Help Center .





