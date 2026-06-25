Pinterest data refresh improvement

Details

Hootsuite Analytics tracks post performance across your social networks, and this update significantly extends how long Pinterest post data is kept current. All post-level metrics for Pinterest are now monitored and updated for a full 90 days after a post is published, with a refresh cycle running every two weeks.

Previously, a shorter refresh window meant that posts gaining traction weeks after publication could show discrepancies between Hootsuite and Pinterest's native data. This update closes that gap: your Pinterest analytics will now reflect late engagement spikes and viral performance accurately, giving you a reliable single source of truth without switching between platforms.

Key Benefits

Capture long-tail engagement: Track Pinterest posts that gain traction days or weeks after going live, without missing late bursts of impressions or interactions.

Reduce data discrepancies: Your Hootsuite Analytics figures will closely align with what Pinterest's native platform shows, giving your team a consistent reporting baseline.

Report with confidence: Know that the post-level data your team relies on has been refreshed recently, covering a meaningful 90-day window after publication.

How it Works

Accessing the extended refresh data requires no setup. Your existing Pinterest Analytics views in Hootsuite will automatically reflect the updated logic as of June 25, 2026.

This means you can use your Analytics dashboards exactly as before, with greater confidence in the accuracy of the underlying numbers.

Extended coverage: Pinterest posts published within the last 90 days are included in the active refresh cycle, regardless of post volume.

Regular cadence: All included metrics are updated on a two-week refresh cycle, keeping data reasonably current across your post library.

Native platform alignment: Metric values in Hootsuite will more closely match Pinterest's own reporting, reducing the need to cross-reference manually.

No UI changes required: The refresh improvement is applied automatically; no new settings or configurations are needed.

Your Pinterest analytics data will now keep pace with how your content actually performs over time, so your team can measure long-term impact accurately and make decisions based on numbers you can trust.

Learn more in the Help Center.



