Details

Hootsuite is introducing Social OS, a new product experience built for the AI era. It organizes Hootsuite's full portfolio into purpose-built apps:

Perch for publishing and planning,

Nest for customer care and community management,

Parliament for employee advocacy, and

Lumen by Talkwalker for social intelligence.

Each product works on its own and connects seamlessly with the others through a shared agentic layer, with Wisdom as the AI engine running across all of them.

At the center of Social OS is Wisdom, a social-first AI agent built on 15+ years of proprietary social data and more than 150 million monitored data sources.



Most AI tools operate without live social data; Hootsuite research found that 64% of senior marketing leaders are running AI tools without it. Wisdom closes that gap, giving your team a real-time window into trends, risks, and audience signals so you can uncover what matters and act on it, all from one connected system.

Key Benefits

See social in real time: Get live access to the signals shaping your brand, from emerging trends to reputational risks, as they develop.

Act from one place: Move from social intelligence to content creation to customer care without switching between disconnected tools.

Connect social to the rest of your work: Use MCP connectors to bring Hootsuite insights into the AI tools and workflows your team already uses.

Protect decisions with real data: Ground your AI-powered answers in verified social intelligence, not tools operating blind to live social signals.

How it Works

Social OS is available now for all Hootsuite customers. Once you're in, each app in the portfolio is accessible from one unified experience:

Wisdom: Ask in plain language and get contextual insights, reports, campaign copy and visuals and so much more drawn from live social data and historical social performance analytics

Perch: Plan and publish content across networks from a single, AI-assisted publishing experience

Nest: Manage and respond to customer conversations across channels in one dedicated care product

Parliament: Extend brand reach without ad spend through engaging employee advocacy programs

Lumen: Real-time social listening and analytics to help you track performance, monitor brand health, watch competitors, and understand the story behind your data

Social OS gives your team one system to watch what social is telling you, understand what it means, and move before the moment passes.

Learn more about Social OS



