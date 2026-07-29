@Mentions dropdown: Find and select X accounts as you type
Details
Hootsuite Composer brings back the @mention account selection dropdown for X (Twitter) posts, using X's updated API.
As you type an @mention, Composer surfaces a live list of matching X accounts so you can pick the exact one you mean.
Previously, confirming an account meant leaving Hootsuite, searching X directly, then copying and pasting the handle back into your post: a process that opened the door to mistagging. With the dropdown restored, you search and select the correct account without ever leaving Composer
Key Benefits
Tag with confidence: Search and select the exact X account you mean, so you never guess or mistype a handle.
Save time: Skip the back and forth of verifying handles on X before you post.
Preview accurately: See your mention with correct link style formatting in the live preview panel before you publish.
How it Works
Using the @mention dropdown is easy: it's built directly into Composer wherever you're writing an X post. This dropdown lets you find and confirm the right account without leaving your draft.
Type to search – Type "@" followed by a name to bring up a live list of matching X accounts.
Select the account – Choose the right account from the dropdown to insert it as a properly formatted mention.
Preview instantly – Watch the live preview panel update to show exactly how your mention will appear on X.
By putting account verification directly inside Composer, you can publish X posts with accurate mentions faster, helping your team maintain precision without adding extra steps to your workflow.
Learn more in the Help Center.
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