Details

Parliament (formerly Amplify) Analytics now features enhanced event based metrics that let you segment and filter advocate activity by team, geography, and sharing behavior directly within the dashboard. It also introduces deeper tracking capabilities with the launch of three new metrics: Member deleted, Member active, and Member who shared.

Previously, you could see top level advocate activity counts, but had no way to break that activity down by team or member attributes. Now you can pinpoint exactly which segments of your organization are most and least engaged, and take targeted action instead of relying on manual data exports to get that level of detail.

Key Benefits

Segment by team: Break down metrics like Member active and Member who shared by team to see how each group is engaging with your advocacy program.

Filter by member metadata: Narrow your view by location, division, or job description to understand engagement across your organization's structure.

Track sharing behavior: See how advocates share content, including post type, share type, and the platform they shared from, whether desktop, mobile, Slack, Teams, or API.

Spot engagement gaps at scale: Combine team, geography, and sharing dimensions to run more sophisticated analysis across large or distributed programs.

How it Works

Using the new breakdowns and filters is simple within your existing Parliament Analytics reports, with no extra setup required. These enhancements let you dig deeper into the metrics you already track.

Build your report – Go to Analytics and select one of the six enhanced metrics, such as Member active or Member who shared.

Apply a breakdown – Segment your data by dimensions like Member Team or Amplify Share Platform to see where activity is concentrated.

Filter your view – Narrow results by team, member, or metadata to focus on a specific group.

Review your timeseries – See your breakdown and filters reflected in the daily or aggregated chart.

This level of detail helps you understand advocate behavior at a deeper level, so you can strengthen program health and drive stronger engagement across your organization.

Learn more in the Help Center .



