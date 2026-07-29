Details

LinkedIn First Comment brings a long requested capability to Hootsuite Composer: you can now add, schedule, and publish the first comment on your LinkedIn Page or Profile posts without leaving the platform.

Previously, adding a first comment meant switching to Streams or the native LinkedIn app after publishing, then remembering to go back and complete the post. Now you can write your first comment right alongside your caption, preview exactly how it will appear, and send or schedule it at the same time as your post. This keeps your entire publishing workflow in one place and helps your team consistently finish what they start.

Key Benefits

Publish complete, first try: Add your first comment in the same place you write your post, so nothing gets left unfinished.

Get discovered faster: Use AI powered hashtag suggestions for your comment, based on your caption and media.

Stay on brand: Preview exactly how your comment will look before it goes live.

Keep your team aligned: See first comments in Planner and approvals, alongside the rest of your post details.

How it Works

Adding a first comment is simple: it lives right inside Composer, alongside the rest of your LinkedIn post. From there, you can build out your comment with the same care you give your caption.

Write your comment – Add text, emojis, and hashtags directly below your main caption in Composer.

Get hashtag suggestions – Select the AI hashtag button to generate suggestions based on your caption and media.

Preview before you publish – Check the post preview to see exactly how your comment will appear on LinkedIn.

Send, schedule, or save as a draft – Choose the timing that works for your team, just like you do for the post itself.

By pairing your caption and your first comment in a single workflow, you can publish LinkedIn content that is fully finished the moment it goes live, helping your team save time and stay consistent across every post.

Learn more about in the Help Center.



