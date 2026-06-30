Threads Keyword Search
Details
Key Benefits
- Monitor beyond owned content: Track any public Threads posts and comments tied to keywords, not just your owned pages.
- Analyze your brand's presence: Evaluate sentiment, themes, and influencer activity around the terms that matter to your business. -
-Support campaign and crisis workflows: Capture real-time conversations referencing campaign terms or emerging issues before they escalate.
- Expand your social landscape coverage: Add Threads alongside your existing channels for a more complete view of the social media landscape.
How it Works
Setting up Threads Keyword Search is straightforward via your existing Talkwalker project settings. Once your Threads token is connected, you can begin tracking keywords immediately.
Each keyword you add becomes its own channel, giving you access to:
Results: View all public Threads posts and comments matching your keyword.
Sentiment & Themes : Understand how your keyword is perceived and what topics surround it. -
Influencers – Identify who is driving conversations around your monitored terms.
Performance & Activity – Track volume trends and activity patterns over time.
Threads Keyword Search extends your listening coverage to a rapidly growing platform, so you can act on conversations that were previously invisible to your team.
Learn more in the Help Center.
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