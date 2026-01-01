How Social Intelligence is Shaping the Future of Business

Details

May 13, 2026

There is an old way of doing social media, and then there is the future: social intelligence. Most brands are caught in a cycle of trend hunting, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to a fleeting viral moment that generates a lifespan of only 36 hours. But what if you change the strategy?

Join our Hootsuite experts as they dive into the power of social intelligence. We’ll move beyond the chase for virality to explore the long-term movements driven by real-time social data - that should be shaping your business strategy.