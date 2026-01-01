How Social Intelligence is Shaping the Future of Business
Details
May 13, 2026
There is an old way of doing social media, and then there is the future: social intelligence. Most brands are caught in a cycle of trend hunting, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to a fleeting viral moment that generates a lifespan of only 36 hours. But what if you change the strategy?
Join our Hootsuite experts as they dive into the power of social intelligence. We’ll move beyond the chase for virality to explore the long-term movements driven by real-time social data - that should be shaping your business strategy.
What you’ll learn
- Make confident decisions by knowing which trends are fleeting and which are forces
- How to build a social intelligence strategy that puts you ahead of competitors
- Show up where it counts - reach audiences in moments they’re actively searching
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