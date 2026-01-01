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Hero image webinar How Social Intelligence is Shaping the Future of Business
Category:Social Media Strategy & Trends
Upcoming live
May 13, 2026 05:00 PM UTC

How Social Intelligence is Shaping the Future of Business

Vanity metrics can only get you so far - what actually drives impact is knowing which signals matter. Join Hootsuite experts and learn how to shift from reacting to the noise to using social insights to drive long-term brand equity.

Details

May 13, 2026

There is an old way of doing social media, and then there is the future: social intelligence. Most brands are caught in a cycle of trend hunting, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to a fleeting viral moment that generates a lifespan of only 36 hours. But what if you change the strategy?

Join our Hootsuite experts as they dive into the power of social intelligence. We’ll move beyond the chase for virality to explore the long-term movements driven by real-time social data - that should be shaping your business strategy.

What you’ll learn

  • Make confident decisions by knowing which trends are fleeting and which are forces
  • How to build a social intelligence strategy that puts you ahead of competitors
  • Show up where it counts - reach audiences in moments they’re actively searching
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Speakers

Kendall Moisey Headshot
Kendall Moisey
Senior Manager, Marketing Strategy & Insights,
Hootsuite
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Emma Iglesias Headshot
Emma Iglesias
Senior Manager, Go To Market,
Hootsuite
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Ellie Shields headshot
Ellie Shields
Senior Strategic Customer & Market Insights Analyst,
Hootsuite
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