Character counter for social media captions

Use this character counter tool to quickly measure the length of your captions before you publish. Whether you’re writing a tweet, Instagram caption, or LinkedIn post, this online character counter helps you stay within platform limits — and optimize for engagement.

Just paste your text into the character counter online, click Count, and instantly see:

total characters (character counter with spaces)

characters without spaces (for stricter limits)

It’s a fast, simple way to check your copy before it goes live.





Why character count matters for social media

Writing for social media isn’t just about staying under the limit — it’s about hitting the right length.

Based on Hootsuite’s research, shorter, more concise posts consistently drive higher engagement. The right character count can mean more clicks, more comments, and more reach.

For a full breakdown of ideal post lengths across every platform, check out our original research on the Hootsuite blog .





Ideal character lengths for each platform

Here are some quick benchmarks based on Hootsuite data:

X (Twitter character counter): 71–100 characters performs best (max: 280) X ads: Keep copy under 100 characters for higher engagement X hashtags: Aim for under 6 characters for better readability

Instagram captions: 138–150 characters for optimal engagement Instagram ads: Keep captions under 125 characters Hashtags: 3–5 per post, under 24 characters each

Facebook posts: 1–80 characters for higher interaction Facebook ads: Headline: ~5 words Ad text: ~19 words Link description: ~13 words

LinkedIn posts: ~25 words, with key messaging in the first 150 characters “See more” cutoff: ~140 characters before truncation Best practice: Keep posts concise and front-load your message Articles: 1,900–2,000 words perform best Titles: 40–49 characters drive more views

TikTok captions: Up to 300 characters (keep concise for readability)

Pinterest: Description: ~200 characters Title: ~100 characters

YouTube: Titles: ~70 characters Descriptions: 100–150 characters (visible preview)

Snapchat captions: ~50 characters (max: 80)





How to use this character limit counter effectively

To get the most out of this text character counter, follow a simple workflow:

Write your caption

Paste it into the tool

Check your character count

Trim or expand to match the ideal range for your platform

This helps ensure your message is easy to red, not truncated (cut off by "see more"), and optimized for engagement.





Tips for optimizing your social media captions

Want better results from your posts? It’s not just about making sure you hit that ideal character length . It’s also about nailing your messaging.

Keep these best practices in mind:

1. Lead with your most important message

Most platforms truncate long captions — make sure your key point is in the first 100–150 characters.

2. Keep it concise

Shorter posts are easier to read and more likely to drive engagement.

3. Avoid unnecessary filler

Cut extra words, jargon, or repetition. Every character counts.

4. Test different lengths

Your audience may respond differently — use this character counter tool to experiment and refine your strategy.

5. Match your platform

A tweet shouldn’t read like a LinkedIn post. Adjust tone and length accordingly.





Create perfectly optimized posts with Hootsuite

Knowing the ideal character count is just the first step. With Hootsuite, you can turn those insights into high-performing social media posts.

Plan, write, and schedule your content across all your networks from one place, while making sure every caption is optimized for length, clarity, and engagement. You can even generate optimized captions directly in Hootsuite, helping you create platform-specific copy that’s already tailored to the right tone and character count.

With Hootsuite, you can:

Generate, test, and refine captions optimized for each social network

Draft and edit posts in one centralized dashboard

Preview how your posts will appear before publishing

Plan your full content calendar in list or calendar view

Schedule posts at the best times for engagement

Track performance and continuously improve your strategy

Pair this character counter tool with Hootsuite’s all-in-one social media management platform to create smarter, more effective content — every time.