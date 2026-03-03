Add Thread to Topic
Details
Add Thread to Topic in the Results widget simplifies campaign measurement and crisis monitoring by making it easy to analyze entire conversation threads, not just individual posts or keyword matches. Instead of manually building topics by copying post URLs one by one, you can now capture multiple posts and their full comment history in a single action. This saves time, reduces effort, and ensures insights reflect the complete conversation surrounding a campaign or emerging issue.
How It Works:
In the Results widget, Standard BETA Layout, select multiple posts related to your campaign or crisis.
Click Add to Topic to include all selected post URLs at once.
Choose to either create a new topic or add the posts to an existing topic.
Talkwalker automatically gathers all comments tied to those posts under the selected topic. Learn more in the Help Center.
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