Edit Link Previews -aka Cards- for “X”

Details

Hootsuite now allows you to edit link previews, also known as cards, for X organic posts directly within the Composer.

By choosing your own image or video and tailoring the title, you can ensure your content meets specific brand standards without leaving your primary workflow. This feature bridges the gap between organic posting and professional presentation, providing a centralized way to manage how your links appear to your audience.

You can replace default preview media and adjust titles to better align with your campaign goals, which helps maintain brand consistency and improves post performance.



This enables a more efficient workflow while ensuring your organic content remains high-quality and visually impactful.

Key Benefits

Maintain Brand Consistency : Customize titles and media to ensure every link preview aligns with your brand's visual identity.

Drive Higher Engagement : Tailor post previews with compelling imagery and headlines to capture more attention and clicks.

Centralize Your Workflow : Manage all X link customizations directly in Hootsuite, eliminating the need for manual work across different platforms.

Optimize Professional Presentation: Replace generic metadata with high-quality images or videos to keep your organic feed looking polished.

How It Works

Setting up customized link previews is simple within the Hootsuite Composer on web or desktop. By connecting both an X organic and an X ads account, you gain the ability to modify link cards as you build your posts.

Edit Preview Titles : Customize the text shown in the link card to better reflect your call to action.

Replace Preview Media : Choose a specific image or video to display instead of the default link image.

Publish Professionally: Finalize and schedule your post knowing the link will appear exactly as intended for your audience.

This update streamlines your publishing process by bringing advanced link customization directly into your dashboard, helping you deliver professional and engaging content with every post.

Learn more in the Help Center .



