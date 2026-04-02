Do more with smarter Planner controls

Details

Two new updates to Planner give you faster access to the actions you use most, right from your content calendar:

Quote Post in Planner brings resharing and engagement workflows for X and Facebook directly into your scheduling view, and

The new Planner Card Menu puts editing, duplicating, and visual brainstorming a single click away — so you can manage your entire social strategy without switching tools or losing context

Quote Post in Planner

Quote Post in Planner lets you quote and reshare content from X and Facebook posts directly from your calendar to centralize your publishing and engagement tasks.

Details

Quote Post in Planner provides continuity for your essential engagement workflows by integrating resharing functions directly into your content calendar.

By moving these capabilities into the modern Create experience, you can execute high-signal interactions for both X and Facebook without leaving your primary workspace.

This update secures your workflow as the platform architecture evolves, preventing feature gaps and consolidating all publishing activities.



You can maintain a consistent brand presence and respond to trending conversations while managing your entire social strategy from a single, unified view.

Key Benefits



Centralize engagement : Manage resharing and quoting tasks alongside your scheduled content to maintain a complete overview of your social presence.

Streamline publishing : Access quote functions directly from existing post cards in your calendar to reduce the time spent switching between different tools.

Maintain interaction: Execute high-impact engagement types for X and Facebook to ensure your brand remains active and responsive in key conversations.

How It Works

Using Quote Post in Planner is easy via your desktop calendar view. This tool allows you to turn existing posts into new engagement opportunities with just a few clicks.

Select Content : Choose an existing post card within your Planner that you wish to reshare or quote.

Initiate Quote : Select the Quote icon on the post card to automatically open the modern Create experience.

Customize and Publish: Add your own commentary to the selected X or Facebook post to provide context for your audience.

Quote Post in Planner consolidates your engagement and scheduling workflows into one workspace, helping you maintain a responsive brand presence with greater efficiency.

Learn more in the Help Center .

Planner Card Menu

Planner Card Menu lets you manage your content calendar with fewer clicks by using a new menu to instantly edit, duplicate, or move posts directly to the Whiteboard tool.

Details

Hootsuite is introducing a new ellipsis menu directly on Planner calendar cards to streamline your daily content management.

This update provides centralized access to essential post actions without requiring you to leave the calendar view, placing core scheduling tasks exactly where you need them.

This enables faster content adjustments and direct routing of social posts to the Whiteboard tool for immediate visual brainstorming, ensuring your team can move from scheduling to strategy without friction.

Key Benefits

Streamline content management: Access secondary actions like Edit, Duplicate, and Delete directly from the calendar view to reduce manual effort.

Accelerate team collaboration: Route social posts to the Whiteboard tool instantly to facilitate visual brainstorming and planning.

Maintain operational control: Use dynamic logic that automatically updates menu items based on your specific organization roles and network permissions.

How It Works

Managing your social calendar is simple with the new ellipsis menu available on every planner card. These options allow you to refine your schedule and collaborate with your team via the desktop dashboard.

Edit and Duplicate: Update existing content or replicate successful posts to your calendar with a single click.

Move to Drafts: Reorganize your schedule by instantly shifting posts back to a draft state for further refinement.

Visual Brainstorming: Send social posts directly to the Whiteboard tool to visualize your strategy alongside your team.

This update bridges the gap between a rigid social calendar and flexible visual planning tools, helping you drive higher efficiency across your team.