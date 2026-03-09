Document External Approvals
Details
You can now skip internal approval tiers when needed and add contextual notes, ensuring every post still maintains a complete, audit-ready record:
You can mark posts as approved, add context with approval notes, and capture external approvals directly in Hootsuite.
Approvals can be managed at the social account level to maintain consistent governance, and all bypassed or external approvals are recorded in the approval history and included in CSV exports.
This helps your team streamline workflows, maintain oversight, and accelerate content publishing without compromising your internal governance.
How It Works:
You, with the required permission, see options to Send for Approval or Mark as Approved (Bypass) when scheduling posts.
Approval notes can be added to provide context for internal or external approvals.
Marking a post as approved allows scheduling without further approvals while capturing the action in the Approval History and CSV exports.
Posts appear in the Planner as expected, with full visibility of approval status and notes.
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