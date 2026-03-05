Expanded LINE Catalog to 50K Profiles

Details

Your access to LINE data just expanded significantly. The LINE Catalog has grown to 50,000 public profiles, giving you deeper visibility into conversations, competitors, and trends across the JAPAC region, with no setup required.

Why it matters

LINE is a leading communication platform in the JAPAC region, yet it has traditionally been underrepresented in social listening tools. With this expansion, you gain access to a much broader and more representative dataset.

You can now uncover competitor activity, track regional trends, and strengthen your analysis with significantly richer data coverage.

This also enhances your ability to win and support projects that require strong JAPAC market insights.

How it works

The expanded LINE catalog is automatically available within your existing workflows. There is no action required to start benefiting from the increased coverage.

Any Topics already set up to track LINE data will automatically return more results once the expanded catalog:

Topics using the boolean sourcetype:SOCIALMEDIA_LINEOA will now match against a significantly larger set of LINE profiles

The catalog continues to grow over time as new public profiles are added, ensuring your coverage stays comprehensive. With expanded LINE coverage, you gain deeper, faster, and more complete access to JAPAC insights, helping you stay ahead of regional trends and competitive activity without any additional setup.