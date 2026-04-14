Yeti Agent: Page aware answers

Details

Talkwalker is adding Page Aware mode to Yeti Agent to provide a more intuitive and integrated AI experience

This feature automatically inherits the active topics and filters from your current session, ensuring that every AI interaction is grounded in the specific data you are already viewing.

By embedding this intelligence directly into your workspace, Yeti Agent acts as a seamless extension of your analysis, automatically inheriting your active topics and filters to ensure every insight is grounded in your specific context.

Key Benefits



Accelerate speed-to-insight: Eliminate repetitive configuration steps by letting the AI automatically detect your workspace parameters.

Maintain workspace context: Ensure AI answers are grounded in your precise brands and data sets without manual input.

Simplify data exploration: Enable your team to transition seamlessly from manual filtering to conversational AI analysis.

Focus on strategy: Reduce the time spent on technical setup so you can prioritize high-impact business decisions.

How It Works



Setting up Page Aware mode is simple as Yeti Agent now mirrors your active dashboard environment automatically. This intelligence allows you to query your data without the friction of re-entering filter criteria.

Inherit Active Filters: Capture all current topic and date filters from your session to inform AI responses.

Identify Data Sets: Automatically detect the specific brands and competitors currently on your screen for instant analysis.

Seamless Transitions: Move from Topic Insights to AI questioning without losing the context of your active workspace.

Refine Analysis: Reduce your filter selection to the most relevant topics to ensure the highest quality AI reasoning.

Yeti Agent transforms your current workspace into actionable intelligence, allowing you to move from raw data to strategic answers.

Learn more in the Help Center .



