Details

Talkwalker is introducing Global Search for Dashboards to provide a centralized discovery layer across the entire platform.

This update exists to help you navigate complex account structures and large volumes of reporting assets, ensuring that critical data is always accessible through a single, intuitive search interface.

By integrating this capability directly into your workflow, you can maintain a high-level view of your reporting ecosystem regardless of how many projects or accounts you manage.

Key Benefits

Accelerate discovery: Locate specific dashboards across all accounts and projects instantly from one centralized search bar.

Streamline workflows: Bypass manual folder navigation to reduce the time spent accessing critical performance data.

Prevent duplication: Identify existing reporting assets quickly to ensure your team maintains a single version of truth across the organization.

Maintain security: Ensure data integrity with search results that strictly respect your existing user permissions and access controls.

How It Works

Finding your reporting assets is simple with the integrated search bar located at the top of your dashboard view. This tool allows you to query your entire reporting library without needing to remember exact file names or specific account locations.

Unified Search: Locate dashboards across all your connected accounts and projects using a single entry point.

Smart Filtering: Narrow your results instantly by filtering for specific accounts or projects to find exactly what you need.

Partial Matching: Find the right report even with incomplete information by searching for keywords within dashboard names and descriptions.

Direct Access: Open or edit your dashboards directly from the search dropdown menu to move from discovery to analysis in one click.

Global Search for Dashboards unifies your reporting experience, helping you eliminate administrative overhead so you can focus on interpreting insights rather than searching for them.