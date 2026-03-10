LLM Insights in Hootsuite

Details

Now available as an add-on in Hootsuite, LLM Insights give you visibility into how your brand and your competitor’s brands appear across AI assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity.

With LLM Insights, you can see exactly how your brand and your competitor’s brand are represented, track narratives, sentiment, and misinformation, and monitor how AI outputs evolve over time, giving you a clear advantage in AI-driven discovery.

Key benefits

Monitor brand representation: See how your brand and your competitor’s brands are represented by AI assistants.

Track narratives and misinformation: Identify sentiment trends, misinformation, and risks to protect your brand reputation.

Follow brand evolution: Monitor how LLM outputs change over time to optimize your AI presence.

How it works

Setting up AI monitoring is simple within predefined guided templates. These templates allow you to deploy prompts across all major LLMs for use cases like:

Brand Monitoring – Understand exactly how your brand and your competitor’s brands are reflected by AI.

Competitive Intelligence – Compare your AI “share of voice” against rivals.

Product Feedback & Market Trends – Capture market sentiment as synthesized by AI.

Crisis & Risk Detection – Detect misinformation or risks in real-time.

LLM Insights helps you track AI outputs, correct inaccuracies, stay ahead of competitors, and turn AI searches into actionable business intelligence.