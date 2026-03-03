Owly GPT Document Upload

Details

Stop the copy-pasting and start analyzing and creating content instantly by uploading your PDF, DOCX, and TXT documents directly into OwlyGPT.

With document upload in OwlyGPT, you can add your files directly to your prompt so AI can analyze them and generate content based on the original source material.

Key benefits

Save time by uploading campaign briefs, reports, or documents directly into OwlyGPT instead of manually copying and pasting information.

Give your team deeper context so AI-generated captions, posts, and strategies reflect the original source material.

Turn static documents into actionable social content , from platform-ready captions to full campaign strategies.

Uncover insights faster by analyzing performance reports or internal documents to identify content opportunities and strategic gaps.

How it works

Turn your documents into insights and content, instantly:

You can upload up to two documents per request (2MB each) directly into your OwlyGPT chat workflow.

Supported formats include PDF, DOCX, and TXT files.

Once uploaded, OwlyGPT uses the document content as context for your prompt, allowing you to analyze reports, extract insights, or generate social-ready content such as captions or 90-day strategies using guided prompts.