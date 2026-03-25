Details

OwlyGPT is a context-aware AI assistant embedded directly into your workflows to serve as your team’s hub for social strategy. By integrating performance insights, document analysis, and creative tools into one interface, the platform ensures your generative AI is grounded in your actual brand data rather than generic outputs.

Enterprise teams often struggle with manual workflows and siloed data, creating production bottlenecks that prevent social intelligence from acting as a strategic driver for ROI.

These updates solve those inefficiencies by automatically layering key insights (trends, performance, competitor and audience analyses) and brand voice directly into social planning workflows to generate high performing social strategies, content and insights in seconds. Manual data uploads and context training for LLMs aren’t necessary with OwlyGPT, allowing your team to spend time instead focusing on high-level strategy and measurable growth.

Key Benefits

Analyze performance automatically: Review historical data, competitor trends, and engaged audience metrics without the need for manual data uploads.

Scale content production: Use the live editor side panel to refine and optimize posts in real-time with brand-aligned AI suggestions. OwlyGPT can also create and edit images up to your brand standards, powered by Google Gemini Nano Banana technology.

Simplify team collaboration: Transfer AI-generated images directly to Create or Whiteboard to maintain a seamless creative workflow.

Enhance strategic context: Upload PDFs and DOCX files to provide the AI with deeper background for more accurate content generation.

How It Works

Accessing the power of OwlyGPT is simple through the integrated side panel in Create and OwlyGPT chat within your dashboard. These features allow you to bridge the gap between raw data and published content in a few clicks:

Performance Insights: Conduct fast, in-depth analysis of trends and audience engagement to guide your future post strategy.

OwlyGPT in Create: Publish faster by using the live editor for context-aware content reviews and real-time post optimization.

Document Analysis: Upload internal strategy briefs or reports to give the AI specific context for more relevant outputs.

Connected Workflows: Move assets from the AI generator to collaborative spaces like Whiteboard to keep your team aligned.

OwlyGPT synthesizes your unique brand tone and historical performance data into a single intelligence hub, helping you grow your digital presence with increased speed and confidence.