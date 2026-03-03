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Screenshot of OwlyGPT interface showing a Labrador dog photo and social media post mockup with two people in professional attire
March 3, 2026

Owly GPT Send Images to Create and whiteboard

Send AI-generated images from OwlyGPT directly to Create or a whiteboard so you can move from idea to collaboration or scheduling without manual downloads.

Details

OwlyGPT now lets you send AI-generated images directly to Create or a whiteboard, helping you move from content generation to publishing or team feedback faster.

Key benefits

  • Move faster from idea to execution by sending generated visuals directly into your publishing workflow.

  • Collaborate more easily with your team by sharing images on a whiteboard for feedback and review.

  • Save time by eliminating the manual process of downloading and uploading image files.

  • Keep your workflow organized by sending assets directly to the right place for scheduling or collaboration.

How it works Move from AI-generated visuals to publishing or collaboration in seconds:

  • After generating an image in OwlyGPT, you can export it directly to Create or to a selected whiteboard. 

  • Sending the image to Create allows you to save it as a draft or schedule it, with social profiles and networks automatically pre-filled based on your session context. 

  • Alternatively, you can send the image to a whiteboard for stakeholder feedback and team collaboration.

  • Currently, this workflow transfers the image asset only and does not include captions or post text.

Learn more in the Help Center.

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