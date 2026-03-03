Owly GPT Send Images to Create and whiteboard

Details

OwlyGPT now lets you send AI-generated images directly to Create or a whiteboard, helping you move from content generation to publishing or team feedback faster.

Key benefits

Move faster from idea to execution by sending generated visuals directly into your publishing workflow.

Collaborate more easily with your team by sharing images on a whiteboard for feedback and review.

Save time by eliminating the manual process of downloading and uploading image files.

Keep your workflow organized by sending assets directly to the right place for scheduling or collaboration.

How it works Move from AI-generated visuals to publishing or collaboration in seconds:

After generating an image in OwlyGPT, you can export it directly to Create or to a selected whiteboard.

Sending the image to Create allows you to save it as a draft or schedule it, with social profiles and networks automatically pre-filled based on your session context.

Alternatively, you can send the image to a whiteboard for stakeholder feedback and team collaboration.

Currently, this workflow transfers the image asset only and does not include captions or post text.