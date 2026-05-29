With a two-person team, Johnson Financial Group found it challenging to manage an increasingly complex social strategy across corporate channels, business lines, and employee advocates. They asked: How do we unify workflows, accelerate approvals, and keep campaigns moving efficiently with our current resources?

The answer: Hootsuite Enterprise. Its centralized view gave the team a single place to plan, schedule, and manage content across multiple stakeholders, eliminating siloed calendars and manual coordination. Shared campaign views, approval workflows, and automated scheduling helped them move faster, stay compliant, and do more without adding new members to their team.

The impact of this optimization became especially clear when the team put it into action to support a cornerstone content series.



