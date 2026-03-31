Accelerate your strategy with Hootsuite’s latest mobile updates

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To ensure your mobile strategy evolves with you on the go, Hootsuite is introducing four enhancements to streamline your workflow and accelerate engagement. These updates centralize operations by providing instant Notification Center Access and Saved Replies within global navigation, while AI Alt Text and Context Improvements in the Mobile Planner ensure content remains accessible and accurate without needing a desktop.

Together, these tools bridge the gap between office and field work, allowing you to manage approvals and customer interactions with total confidence and speed:

1. Notification Center Access in Hootsuite's Mobile Global Navigation

Notification Center Access lets you manage approvals and publishing tasks instantly from any screen in the mobile app, allowing you to react faster to time-sensitive updates.

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Hootsuite is adding global notification access to the mobile app to centralize your workflow. Previously, managing tasks required jumping between different tabs, which could lead to missed updates. Now, a streamlined navigation path for approvals and publishing flows helps your team maintain high engagement and operational efficiency while on the go.

Key Benefits

Monitor required actions: See actionable alerts instantly from any tab within the mobile app.

Accelerate approval workflows: React faster to time-sensitive tasks to maintain content momentum.

Streamline mobile navigation: Reduce the time spent switching between screens to find critical updates.

How It Works Accessing notifications is simple via the persistent bell icon located at the top of every screen.

Instant Visibility: Tap the notification bell from any tab to view pending tasks or alerts.

Direct Action: Navigate straight to approvals or publishing flows from the notification list.

This update centralizes your mobile experience, helping you stay responsive to critical brand tasks without interrupting your active workflow.

Learn more in the Help Center

2. AI Alt Text in Hootsuite's Mobile Composer

Building on this streamlined mobile experience, AI Alt Text allows you to instantly generate and sync accurate image descriptions across social networks to ensure your content is accessible to all audiences.

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Hootsuite is introducing AI-powered alt-text to the mobile composer to automate the creation of image descriptions. You can generate descriptions with a single tap, meeting global accessibility standards even when publishing from your phone.

Key Benefits

Automate image descriptions: Generate accurate alt-text instantly to save time during the mobile publishing process.

Maintain accessibility compliance: Meet required standards quickly to ensure every post is inclusive.

Sync network content: Apply a single generated description across all supported social platforms selected for your post.

How It Works



Using AI Alt Text is easy within the mobile composer when adding media to a post.

Generate Descriptions: Tap the AI tool to create an accurate description for your uploaded photo.

Review and Edit: Check the generated text for accuracy before applying it to your content.

Sync Networks: Distribute the finalized alt-text across all selected social networks for that specific post.

Automating image descriptions allows you to maintain high accessibility standards without slowing down your content velocity on the go.

Learn more in the Help Center .

3. Context Improvements in Hootsuite’s Mobile Planner

To further refine your publishing workflow, context improvements in the Mobile Planner give you a comprehensive view of critical post details directly from your mobile device.

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Teams often struggle to approve content on the go when network-specific details like Instagram collaborators or Facebook audience targeting are hidden. With this enhanced visibility, you can complete reviews with full confidence in brand safety and accuracy.

Key Benefits

Review network-specific context: See details like LinkedIn target audiences and Instagram product tags before publishing.

Verify campaign tags: Access campaign-level data and SRT files to ensure every post meets your reporting requirements.

Maintain brand safety: Review all critical details on mobile to avoid the need for a desktop check.

How It Works



Navigating the enhanced Planner is simple when reviewing scheduled or pending posts.

View Audience Targeting: See specific targeting parameters for Facebook and LinkedIn posts within the detail view.

Check Tagging Details: Review Instagram user tags, product tags, and collaborators before final approval.

Inspect Media Files: Access alt-text and SRT file information to confirm accessibility and video compliance.

Enhanced mobile visibility ensures your high standards for brand consistency are maintained, regardless of where your team reviews content.

Learn more in the Help Center .





4. Saved Replies in Hootsuite Mobile Inbox

To support frontline engagement, Saved Replies in Hootsuite’s Mobile Inbox equip your team with a library of pre-approved responses to accelerate customer interactions.

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We are bringing Saved Replies to the Mobile Inbox to help teams maintain responsiveness while working in the field. This update provides seamless access to your entire library of personal and organization-level responses directly within the mobile interface.

Key Benefits

Accelerate response times: Access pre-approved templates to reply to customer inquiries instantly.

Ensure brand consistency: Use standardized responses to maintain a professional voice across all mobile interactions.

Personalize customer engagement: Edit selected replies on the fly to add a human touch before sending.

How It Works



Accessing Saved Replies is simple within any conversation in the Mobile Inbox.

Browse the Library: Tap the Saved Replies icon to view your full list of personal and team templates.

Select and Insert: Choose the appropriate response to populate it into the reply box.

Customize Messages: Adjust the text as needed to address the specific needs of the conversation.

This update provides frontline teams with the tools to deliver faster, more consistent customer experiences without sacrificing the flexibility of mobile operations.