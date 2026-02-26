AI Classifiers in Inbox
Details
Powered by Talkwalker AI, AI Classifiers in Inbox is a new automation capability that helps teams categorize inbound messages using natural language prompts. This enables faster, smarter routing, and more efficient resolution directly within Inbox workflows.
Care teams are managing increasing message volumes with limited time. Traditional keyword-based rules often miss context, leading to inconsistent triage and time-consuming manual sorting.
AI Classifiers in Inbox helps teams scale by:
Quickly separating high-impact messages from noise
Reducing manual rule maintenance
Embedding prioritization directly into Inbox workflows
Increasing consistency in routing and coverage
Teams get a trusted default classifier out of the box, plus the flexibility to tailor AI classification to their unique needs.
How it works
Start with the default classifier: The built-in Response Recommended classifier automatically flags messages that require attention.
Create custom classifiers (optional): Admins define classification logic using simple prompts (e.g., “Identify billing complaints that require escalation”). No keyword lists required.
Test before activating: Use the Test Classifier tool to preview how sample messages will be categorized.
Connect to automations: Apply classifier outputs to power:
Team or skill-based routing
Automatic topic tagging
Custom Inbox views
Auto-resolution rules
Measure and refine: Export categorized conversations and track manual adjustments to continuously improve triage quality.
Learn more in Hootsuite Help
Please complete the form to learn more
* indicates required fields
Related updates
Inbox Conversation routing
Inbox Conversation Routing keeps all customer messages in one place, so you always see the full conversation, no matter where it started.
New ‘Following and Joined date’ for X and ‘Subscribers’ for YouTube
You can now leverage new X and YouTube author metrics -including Joined Date, Following count, and Subscriber data- to gain deeper audience context and drive more granular sorting, scoring, and reporting across your listening workflows.
Mobile-Per-Network Editing
Mobile Per-Network-Editing lets you tailor posts for each social network directly on your phone so you can publish confidently.