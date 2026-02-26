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Interface showing classifier configuration with Response recommended type selected and orange Configure button at bottom
February 26, 2026

AI Classifiers in Inbox

AI Classifiers in Inbox automatically categorize and route messages, allowing teams to prioritize high-impact conversations and accelerate response workflows.

Details

Powered by Talkwalker AI, AI Classifiers in Inbox is a new automation capability that helps teams categorize inbound messages using natural language prompts. This enables faster, smarter routing, and more efficient resolution directly within Inbox workflows.

Care teams are managing increasing message volumes with limited time. Traditional keyword-based rules often miss context, leading to inconsistent triage and time-consuming manual sorting.

AI Classifiers in Inbox helps teams scale by:

  • Quickly separating high-impact messages from noise

  • Reducing manual rule maintenance

  • Embedding prioritization directly into Inbox workflows

  • Increasing consistency in routing and coverage

Teams get a trusted default classifier out of the box, plus the flexibility to tailor AI classification to their unique needs.

How it works

  1. Start with the default classifier: The built-in Response Recommended classifier automatically flags messages that require attention.

  2. Create custom classifiers (optional): Admins define classification logic using simple prompts (e.g., “Identify billing complaints that require escalation”). No keyword lists required.

  3. Test before activating: Use the Test Classifier tool to preview how sample messages will be categorized.

  4. Connect to automations: Apply classifier outputs to power:

    • Team or skill-based routing

    • Automatic topic tagging

    • Custom Inbox views

    • Auto-resolution rules

  5. Measure and refine: Export categorized conversations and track manual adjustments to continuously improve triage quality.

Learn more in Hootsuite Help

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