Instagram Collaboration Tracking in Analytics

Details

Hootsuite Analytics now includes automated marking for Instagram collaboration posts, providing you with a comprehensive view of your media landscape directly within your reports, Post Performance views, and Impact Content (for Advanced Analytics customers).

By identifying the list of Collaborators plus the breakdown of Collaboration posts versus Without collaboration content, you can eliminate the manual friction typically required to segment partnership results.

Moreover, this level of granularity enables you to accurately measure media impact and scale your reporting to match the complexity of global campaigns, ensuring every partnership is backed by clear, actionable business intelligence.

Key Benefits

Close attribution gaps : Integrate collaboration data into your standard performance reports to see the full impact of your brand partnerships.

Identify partnership types : Use automated flags to instantly distinguish between collaboration posts and solo content within your analytics metrics.

Compare performance trends : Filter or breakdown IG metrics to compare post performance and optimize your partnership strategy.

Prove strategic value: Deliver more accurate ROI reporting to stakeholders by capturing the total reach and influence of your co-created content.

How It Works

Using Instagram Collaboration tracking is simple within the Hootsuite Analytics and Advanced Analytics dashboards.



These tools allow you to surface partnership data across Reports, Post Performance, and Impact Content views.

Automated Flags : Identify collaboration posts at a glance within your reports to see which content involves external partners.

Collaborator Tracking : View a detailed list of specific collaborators for each post directly within your analytics performance tables.

Granular Filtering: Segment your data by filtering or breaking down "Collab post" or "Without Collaboration post" to compare the effectiveness of different content strategies.

Instagram Collaboration tracking allows you to turn partnership data into a strategic advantage, helping you accurately prove the ROI of your global brand campaigns.