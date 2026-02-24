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February 24, 2026

New ‘Following and Joined date’ for X and ‘Subscribers’ for YouTube

You can now leverage new X and YouTube author metrics -including Joined Date, Following count, and Subscriber data- to gain deeper audience context and drive more granular sorting, scoring, and reporting across your listening workflows.

Details

You can now perform more nuanced audience analysis and build more authoritative reports by leveraging deeper account-level insights across your listening and reporting workflows. Now available in Hootsuite Listening and Talkwalker:

  • Joined Date and Following count for X, as well as 

  • Subscriber count for YouTube 

The added metrics provide more context about authors and channels, and can be used to sort results, configure scoring logic, build widgets, and export data for further analysis across listening and reporting workflows

How it Works

  • You can find the Following Count and YouTube Subscribers in the Results Widget

  • You can export the joined date for X authors in the Complex Export and via Custom Export using the Extra_Author_Attributes

  • You can also review the “Following", “YouTube Subscribers", “YouTube Views,  YouTube Likes,  YouTube Dislikes in the Widget Wizard.

  • We are adding the following boolean operators:

    • Twitter Following: twitter_following

    • YouTube Subscribers: youtube_subscribers

  • And these new Scoring Engine operators:

    • Twitter Following: twitter_following

    • YouTube Subscribers: youtube_subscribers

Learn more about Following and joined date for X and Subscribers for YouTube in Talkwalker Help Center, and in Hootsuite Help Center.

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