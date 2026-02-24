New ‘Following and Joined date’ for X and ‘Subscribers’ for YouTube

Details

You can now perform more nuanced audience analysis and build more authoritative reports by leveraging deeper account-level insights across your listening and reporting workflows. Now available in Hootsuite Listening and Talkwalker:

Joined Date and Following count for X, as well as

Subscriber count for YouTube

The added metrics provide more context about authors and channels, and can be used to sort results, configure scoring logic, build widgets, and export data for further analysis across listening and reporting workflows

How it Works

You can find the Following Count and YouTube Subscribers in the Results Widget

You can export the joined date for X authors in the Complex Export and via Custom Export using the Extra_Author_Attributes

You can also review the “Following", “YouTube Subscribers", “YouTube Views, YouTube Likes, YouTube Dislikes in the Widget Wizard.

We are adding the following boolean operators: Twitter Following: twitter_following YouTube Subscribers: youtube_subscribers

And these new Scoring Engine operators: Twitter Following: twitter_following YouTube Subscribers: youtube_subscribers

