New ‘Following and Joined date’ for X and ‘Subscribers’ for YouTube
Details
You can now perform more nuanced audience analysis and build more authoritative reports by leveraging deeper account-level insights across your listening and reporting workflows. Now available in Hootsuite Listening and Talkwalker:
Joined Date and Following count for X, as well as
Subscriber count for YouTube
The added metrics provide more context about authors and channels, and can be used to sort results, configure scoring logic, build widgets, and export data for further analysis across listening and reporting workflows
How it Works
You can find the Following Count and YouTube Subscribers in the Results Widget
You can export the joined date for X authors in the Complex Export and via Custom Export using the Extra_Author_Attributes
You can also review the “Following", “YouTube Subscribers", “YouTube Views, YouTube Likes, YouTube Dislikes in the Widget Wizard.
We are adding the following boolean operators:
Twitter Following: twitter_following
YouTube Subscribers: youtube_subscribers
And these new Scoring Engine operators:
Twitter Following: twitter_following
YouTube Subscribers: youtube_subscribers
Learn more about Following and joined date for X and Subscribers for YouTube in Talkwalker Help Center, and in Hootsuite Help Center.
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