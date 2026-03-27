SCIM enhancements: Support Roles & Lifecycle Management

Details

SCIM Enhancements for Support Roles and Lifecycle Management integrate directly with your identity provider, such as Okta or Azure, to automate user access and permission levels within Hootsuite.



This update expands the Hootsuite Identity suite, allowing your organization to map IdP groups to specific roles so that team members receive appropriate access the moment they join.

Traditional manual provisioning often results in administrative bottlenecks and security gaps when team members leave. By syncing your IdP directly with Hootsuite and utilizing the SCIM DELETE endpoint, you can eliminate manual tickets and ensure that user removal is handled securely and automatically.

This approach maintains your publishing schedule and asset continuity, as scheduled posts and connected networks remain active even after a user is removed.



Key Benefits

Automate access control: Sync your IdP groups directly to Hootsuite permission levels to ensure new team members have immediate, appropriate access.

Secure user offboarding: Utilize automated deactivation and the SCIM DELETE endpoint to remove users from organizations without manual intervention.



Maintain publishing continuity: Keep scheduled posts and social network connections active after a user departs to prevent disruptions to your team's workflow.

Verify lifecycle actions: Access full audit visibility with lifecycle events recorded in your Social Archive trail for compliance and tracking.



How It Works

Setting up SCIM Enhancements is simple through your organization's identity provider integration. This tool allows you to implement zero-touch lifecycle management for your social media team.



Map user roles: Connect your IdP groups to specific Hootsuite permission levels during the initial provisioning process.

Automate deactivations: Use the SCIM DELETE endpoint to remove members from the organization automatically when they leave the company.

Protect live content: Ensure all scheduled content and connected accounts stay live even as the staff managing them changes.

Review audit logs: Track every lifecycle action within your Social Archive to maintain a clear record of user changes.



These enhancements allow your IT teams to scale operations and meet global security standards without increasing administrative overhead, helping you maintain a secure and consistent social presence.